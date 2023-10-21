Nawaz Sharif arrives in Pakistan after four years

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif has finally arrived in Pakistan, following the landing of his plane at the Islamabad Airport on Saturday.

Nawaz Sharif embarked for his final destination Pakistan from Dubai on Saturday.

As per the party plan, Nawaz Sharif will stop in Islamabad for some time, and from there he will be leaving for the grand public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan Lahore.

In a significant legal development, efforts are underway to file petitions seeking the restoration of Nawaz Sharif’s appeals in both the Al-Azizia Reference and Avenfield Reference cases.

To initiate this process, Nawaz Sharif’s legal team arrived at the airport, ready to take the necessary steps.

Advertisement

Notably, prominent leaders of the League, including Azam Nazir Tarar and Amjad Parvez, were there at the airport to support the legal proceedings.

The plan is for the lawyers to have Nawaz Sharif sign the applications for the restoration of his appeals right at the airport.

Once Nawaz Sharif’s signature is secured, these petitions will be filed in the Islamabad High Court, marking a crucial step in the legal journey of the former prime minister.

Ishaq Dar confirmed that the biometric certificate was taken, along with Nawaz Sharif’s signatures taken on legal documents.

PMLN claimed to have arranged 40,000 seats at the Greater Iqbal Park the venue for today’s public gathering.

Following the Nawaz Sharif’s return, thousands of PML-N supporters have gathered in Lahore to welcome their leader.

Advertisement

Enormous convoys of party loyalists are making their way to Lahore to extend a grand reception to the party’s leader at Minar-e-Pakistan.

A special train is set to arrive in Lahore today, and another passenger coach known as ‘Umeed-e-Pakistan’ is en route to the capital of Punjab, where the PML-N is based.

Party members hailing from various cities including Karachi, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan, Bahawalpur, Jhelum, Peshawar, Quetta, Hyderabad, and Gilgit have started arriving in Lahore, eagerly awaiting the significant day.

In Lahore, the meticulous planning for traffic management continues as the Greater Iqbal Park Jalsa approaches.

The Lahore Traffic Police has taken the initiative to issue a comprehensive advisory plan aimed at ensuring the convenience of citizens and raising awareness among rally participants.

To facilitate the smooth flow of traffic in and out of the city, additional personnel have been strategically deployed, particularly in the vicinity of the sprawling Greater Iqbal Park.

Advertisement

This dedicated effort involves over 1,800 wardens who have been appointed under the supervision of divisional officers.

For the convenience of the attendees, 16 specific parking points have been designated for the vehicles of those participating in the rally.

Moreover, to accommodate large vehicles, three drop lanes have been allocated.

The Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) of Lahore extended an earnest appeal to the rally participants, urging them to cooperate with the traffic police to ensure the event’s success.

Emphasizing the importance of public safety, there is a strict order in place to keep the roads clear for ambulances and emergency vehicles at all times.

Nawaz Sharif is finally returning home after spending four years in the UK.

Advertisement

He had been convicted and sentenced to prison but he departed to the British capital to seek medical aid.