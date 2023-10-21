ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s airplane has landed in Islamabad on Saturday, Bol News reported.

About four years ago in November 2019, Nawaz Sharif had gone to London for treatment after the Lahore High Court (LHC) lifted ban on him from travelling abroad.

Former prime minister and brother of Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif said, “My leader Nawaz Sharif will be among you today, InshaAllah. He is coming back to unite this nation, not to divide it further. He is coming back to spread love among his people, not hatred. He is coming back to help you become a productive citizen, not ammunition for any party or group. He is coming back to put Pakistan back on track.”

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz said, “Today is probably the biggest day of my life. I am grateful to Allah Almighty. The pains and sufferings that Nawaz Sharif has endured in the last 24 years are hardly comparable, and there are some wounds that will never heal, but whatever rise Nawaz Sharif has seen is probably not the same for anyone else.”

