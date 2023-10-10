Nawaz Sharif green signals legal team to file for security bail before return

PMLN leader Nawaz Sharif has green signaled his legal team to file for a security bail in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) before his return to Pakistan.

Nawaz Sharif is preparing to return home on October 21, and this move involves legal proceedings.

These security bonds pertain to cases related to Avenfield and Al-Azizia references, and the filing of bail plea is expected to take place in the coming week.

Applications will be submitted to request the court to grant these security bail.

It’s worth noting that Nawaz Sharif had been sentenced to ten-year prison in the Avenfield reference case and seven years in the Al-Azizia reference case.

Back in June 2021, the Islamabad High Court had dismissed Nawaz Sharif’s appeals due to his non-appearance, even declaring him an absconder.

However, upon his return home, he will have the opportunity to file a petition for the restoration of these appeals.

Previously, the Lahore High Court had ordered the removal of Nawaz Sharif’s name from the Exit Control List (ECL) after suspending his sentences.

This move allowed him conditional permission to go abroad for medical treatment for four weeks, after which he did not show up back in the country.