Nawaz Sharif moves IHC for appeal restoration in Avenfield, Al-Azizia references

PMLN supremo Nawaz Sharif on Monday filled applications in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking restoration of appeals in Avenfield and Al-Azizia references.
The petitions filed through Amjad Parvez Advocate state that the appeals must be reinstated and the decision must be given after hearing the arguments on merits.
The application requests the court to reinstate Nawaz Sharif’s appeal against conviction in Avenfield and Al-Azizia references.
Notably, the Islamabad High Court had dismissed both the appeals over non-compliance.
