Nawaz Sharif to arrive in Islamabad tomorrow at 12:30 pm

PMLN supremo Nawaz Sharif is finally scheduled to arrive in Islamabad tomorrow at 12:30 pm.

Nawaz Sharif will depart from Dubai by an special flight flydubai FZ 4525, for which the No Objection Certificate (NOC) has been issued to the special aircraft.

According to Pakistani time, the plane will take off from Dubai Airport on October 21 at 10:00 AM.

Nawaz Sharif on Thursday reached Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), ahead of his much-anticipated return to Pakistan.

Nawaz had slightly delayed his travel to Dubai from Jeddah due to an important meeting with a Saudi official.

Nawaz, who has been in self-imposed exile since 2019, left for London in the middle of his seven-year jail term on medical grounds.