Nawaz Sharif to surrender before court on Oct 24: Azam Nazeer

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader Azam Nazeer Tarar on Thursday said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif would surrender before the court on October 24, Bol News reported.

Talking to media in Islamabad, Azam Nazeer Tarar said his party had apprised the court about the reason behind former PM’s staying abroad. “Insha Allah, our legal team will try to satisfy the court,” he said.

He said medical reports of Nawaz Sharif were submitted to the Lahore High Court as long as Nawaz Sharif stayed abroad.

On October 19, the Islamabad High Court had granted protective bail to Nawaz Sharif until October 24, and also restrained the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from arresting him in the Avenfield and Al-Azizia references.

A division bench presided over by Chief Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Mian Gul Hassan had conducted the hearing.

During the proceedings, Nawaz Sharif’s lawyer, Amjad Pervez, had presented arguments. It was noted that the Islamabad High Court had previously granted protective bail to individuals declared as absconders.