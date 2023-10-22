Nawaz Sharif will go Murree, appear in court on Tuesday

LAHORE: Former prime minister and supremo leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Nawaz Sharif will go to Murree tomorrow and is likely to appear in court on Tuesday (Oct 24) instead of Monday (Oct 23), the party sources said.

They said that Elder Sharif would leave for Murree tomorrow and stay there for few days.

Former federal minister Ishaq Dar would also be accompanied by Nawaz Sharif, the sources said and added that important meetings of PML-N leaders are expected in Murree, the sources said.

The PML-N’s legal team in Murree would continue to consult more about the cases pending in Sharif’s court, the sources said and added he would reach Islamabad from Murree on Tuesday and surrender before the courts.

Nawaz Sharif will go back Murree after appearing in courts.

They said that the route and time of Nawaz Sharif’s Murree is being kept secret for security reasons.