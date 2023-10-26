Nawaz Sharif’s appeals in Al-Azizia, Avenfield References restored

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday restored Nawaz Sharif’s appeals in the Avenfield and Al-Azizia references.

The Islamabad High Court had reserved its verdict on Nawaz Sharif’s application seeking revival of appeals against his conviction in the Avenfield and Al-Azizia references.

The hearing was presided over by Chief Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Mian Gul Hasan Aurangzeb.

During the proceedings, an important question loomed over whether to pursue these appeals or withdraw the references.

In an unexpected turn of events, the NAB declared that it had no objections to reinstating Nawaz Sharif’s appeals, raising questions about the possible reevaluation of the evidence presented in court.

If the appeals were indeed reinstated, the Prosecutor General of NAB vowed to review the evidence and take a firm stance within the courtroom.

Nawaz Sharif’s lawyer Azam Nazeer Tarar stated that if the appeals are restored, the application for protective bail will become ineffective.

The court had consequently requested a response from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on this matter.

Additionally, the court had sought a response from NAB regarding the request to reinstate the appeals, a development that will significantly impact the legal course of action in these cases.

IHC had also asked for arguments from Nawaz Sharif’s legal team on the question of whether applications for the restoration of appeals are admissible for consideration.

Notably, IHC had issued an order preventing the arrest of Nawaz Sharif until the hearing date.