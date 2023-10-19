Nawaz Sharif’s arrival: PMLN to release party anthem today

Pakistan Muslim League (N) is all set to release its new party anthem in a special official event today, ahead of Nawaz Sharif’s return.

The President of PMLN, Shehbaz Sharif will be releasing the anthem in event today.

This anthem is a reflection of the vision laid out by Nawaz Sharif for the development, prosperity, and peace of Pakistan.

Leading the todays function is Maryam Aurangzeb, the Central Information Secretary of PMLN

The creation of this anthem coincides with the homecoming of Nawaz Sharif, a prominent leader of the party.

Initially, the party had planned to launch the anthem on October 18 in a formal ceremony.

However, in a display of solidarity and mourning for the tragic Israeli bombing of a hospital in Gaza, the event was postponed due to the loss of lives.

The anthem has been beautifully sung by the renowned singer Sahir Ali Baga, and it was meticulously prepared by the central broadcasting department of PMLN.

Today’s event marks a significant moment for the party as they unveil their new anthem, which carries the aspirations and ideals of their leadership for a better Pakistan.