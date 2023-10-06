Nawaz Sharif’s medical report submitted to LHC

LAHORE: A recent medical report concerning the health of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who is stated to return to Pakistan on October 21, has been presented to the Lahore High Court.

In 2019, Nawaz Sharif had departed for London, citing medical reasons. Initially, the Lahore High Court had granted him permission to travel overseas for a period of four weeks, with the possibility of an extension based on medical evaluations.

The medical report highlights that Mr. Sharif continues to experience persistent anginal symptoms, necessitating regular follow-up examinations in both London and Pakistan. Professor Carlo Di Mario, a consultant cardiologist associated with the Royal Brompton & Harefield Hospitals, which are part of Guy’s and St Thomas’ National Health Service Foundation Trust, endorsed this report.

According to the cardiologist, initial efforts were made to manage his condition through medical treatment, including the enhancement of his antianginal therapy. When Nawaz Sharif’s symptoms deteriorated, another angioplasty procedure was performed in November 2022 to address a blocked left circumflex artery. The report also recommends continuous monitoring for Mr. Sharif.

It is noteworthy that Nawaz Sharif is currently entangled in several legal cases, including those initiated by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), such as the Avenfield, Al-Azizia, Hill Metal, and Flagship references. He originally traveled to London in December 2019 on medical grounds after receiving permission from the Lahore High Court. According to sources, his return to Pakistan on October 21 is anticipated via a connecting flight, with his arrival at Abu Dhabi International Airport from London, followed by his journey to Lahore on the same day.