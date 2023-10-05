Nawaz Sharif’s plan for returning on Oct 21 final: Irfan Siddiqui

Nawaz Sharif’s plan for returning on Oct 21 final: Irfan Siddiqui

Articles
Advertisement
Nawaz Sharif’s plan for returning on Oct 21 final: Irfan Siddiqui

Nawaz Sharif’s plan for returning on Oct 21 final: Irfan Siddiqui

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Senator Irfan Siddiqui on Thursday said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif program for returning to Pakistan on October 21 was final, Bol News reported.

In a statement issued by Nawaz Sharif’s office, Irfan Siddiqui said Nawaz Sharif would leave for Saudi Arabia in the next few days for Umrah. After Umrah, he said, the former PM would go to the United Arab Emirates.

He said the news regarding the advice to Nawaz Sharif by the Reconciliation Group to change the program of coming to Pakistan was fake.

“I deny any change in Nawaz Sharif’s plan for returning to the country,” the senator said adding that there was no reconciliation or resistance group in the Muslim League.

Irfan Siddiqui said there was no truth in self-made stories in the media.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story