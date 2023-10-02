Nawaz Sharif’s ticket for Pakistan booked: sources

LONDON: Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif has got his flight ticket booked for Pakistan, Bol News reported on Monday quoting sources as saying.

The sources said Nawaz Sharif will land at Abu Dhabi International Airport from London on October 21. Then the same day, on October 21, Mian Nawaz Sharif will leave Abu Dhabi for Lahore, they said.

The sources said Mian Nawaz Sharif’s ticket for Etihad Airways flight 243 has been booked in advance. Etihad Airways flight EY 243 will land at Allama Iqbal International Airport at 6:25 PM.

Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has got his ticket booked in the business class of Etihad Airways, the sources said.

They said the former prime minister will be accompanied by his staff and personal advisers including Muhammad Waqar, Dr. Adnan, Mian Nasir Janjua and Senator Irfan Siddiqui.

Several PML-N leaders and former parliamentarians have also got their seats booked in the same flight from Abu Dhabi. PML-N supporters will reach at the Abu Dhabi airport from different sectors for the welcome, the sources said.