NDMA to dispatch relief items to quake-hit Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority has arranged relief items including food, medicines, tents and blankets as well as Search and Rescue Teams to be dispatched on immediate basis to quake-hit Herat Afghanistan.

This was briefed at a special session of the National Emergency Operations Centre held in Islamabad today with Chairman NDMA Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik in the chair.

The meeting reviewed the situation and humanitarian assistance package to Afghanistan in the wake of devastating quake in the country.

The Chairman stressed for swift relief assistance for Kabul that should be sent through fastest means available utilizing air and land routes to Afghanistan. He also requested for facilitation and coordination by all the government departments and agencies involved in the process.