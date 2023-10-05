New Emirates ID card fee structure for Pakistanis and Indians announced – October 2023

The Emirates ID, issued by the United Arab Emirates’ Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Ports Security (ICP), is a crucial identification card for all UAE residents. It’s mandatory to possess and carry this card at all times. With an Emirates ID, individuals can access government and various other services.

Where to Apply for a New Emirates ID Card

Both UAE and GCC nationals, as well as expatriates from countries like Pakistan and India, can apply for a new Emirates ID card. The application can be submitted through the ICP’s official website or accredited typing centers. Some applicants may need to visit an ICP service center for biometric data verification.

Required Documents for Emirates ID for Pakistani and Indian Expats

– Valid passport

– Residence permit or renewal permit
– Recent personal photo with a white background (4.5 x 3.5 cm)
– Original birth certificate, parent’s passport, or Emirates ID (for applicants under 15 years)
– Agency certificate if someone else is applying on behalf of the applicant

Emirates ID Card Fees for Pakistani and Indian Expats

– AED 100: Card issuance fee for five years

– AED 150: Service fee
– AED 30: Typing center fee
– AED 150: Urgent service fee (for expedited processing at customer happiness centers)

