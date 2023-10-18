Official Secrets Act Court allows Imran Khan to talk to his sons

The Official Secrets Act Court on Wednesday green signaled PTI Chairman Imran Khan to have telephonic conversation with his sons.

The court directed the Superintendent of Adiala Jail to facilitate the telephonic conversation between the PTI chairman and his sons, under his supervision.

The session was presided over by Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain, with the presence of PTI lawyer Shiraz Ahmad Ranjha and Aleema Khan.

During the hearing, it was clarified that certain standard operating procedures (SOPs) have been established, which restrict the accused from speaking during the proceedings.

Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain expressed an intent to examine the matter of telephonic conversations, in accordance with jail regulations.

PTI lawyer, Shiraz Ahmad Ranjha, pointed out that according to the Official Secrets Act, the accused is not prohibited from having telephone conversations with family members.

He also cited the Prisoner’s Rules, which allow inmates to meet their wives and children for up to 12 hours in jail.

The lawyer further emphasized that other accused individuals are fully allowed to have telephone conversations.

Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain requested to see written permission in the prison manual regarding speaking abroad, to which the PTI lawyer referred to a decision by the Federal Shariat Court that allows such communication.

To support this argument, Advocate Shiraz Ahmad Ranjha submitted the judgment of the Federal Shariat Court.

It was also mentioned that all prisoners have telephone interviews on Saturdays.

In response to the judge’s query about permission to speak abroad, Ranjha argued that the Superintendent of Adiala Jail had given inaccurate information and should be issued a show cause notice.

Finally, Judge Zulqarnain pronounced the decision in an open court session, allowing the Superintendent of Adiala Jail to facilitate the telephonic conversation between the PTI chairman and his sons, under his supervision.