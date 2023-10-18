OIC calls for cessation of aggression by Israel against Palestinians

Organization of Islamic Cooperation has called for the immediate cessation of the barbaric aggression of the Israel against the Palestinian people and the immediate lifting of the siege imposed to the Gaza Strip.

In the extraordinary open-ended meeting of Executive Committee of OIC held at the level of foreign ministers on Wednesday, the organization called upon all countries to quickly provide humanitarian, medical and relief aid, water and electricity, and to open humanitarian corridors immediately in order to safely deliver urgent aid to the Gaza Strip.

It further strongly condemned the blatant targeting of Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza Strip, resulting killings of innocent civilians. It represents a war crime, extermination and a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law.

The OIC called upon international community to hold the Israel accountable for these heinous war crimes against the Palestinian people.

Expressing strong regret over the failure of the United Nations Security Council, it maintained the inability of Security Council in establishing international peace and security and protecting unarmed civilians.

Advertisement

The organization called upon the United Nations and the UN Security Council to take all urgent measures to end the brutal and barbaric aggression against the Palestinian people, particularly in the Gaza Strip and the entire Palestinian territory.

It affirms the importance of preserving sanctity of holy sites in Al-Quds, and the full protection of Al-Aqsa Mosque as well as the prevention of the violation of the status and sanctity of sacred places in Al-Quds.

The Islamic body deplored over the double standards of international positions and grants impunity to Israel that back the brutal aggression against the Palestinian people.

It assigned the Secretary General of the Organization to communicate with the five permanent members of the Security Council and other influential organizations to compel Israel to stop all its violations, attacks and crimes and to work to provide international protection for the Palestinian people.

The OIC supported the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, their right to self-determination and the return of Palestinian refugees, their right to independence, and the embodiment of the independent and sovereign State of Palestine on the borders of 1967, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif its capital.