One terrorist killed in North Waziristan

RAWALPINDI: One terrorist was killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in Razmak area of North Waziristan.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist

Known as Azeem Ullah alias ‘Ghazi’, the killed terrorist remained actively involved in various terror activities against security forces and killing of innocent civilians.

The ISPR said sanitization has been carried out to eliminate any other terrorist in the area. Locals of the area have appreciated the operation.

 

