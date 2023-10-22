Over 59K illegal Afghan nationals repatriated to their country

ISLAMABAD: The repatriation of illegal foreign nationals to their homeland from different parts of country continues, as only nine days are left for undocumented foreign nationals to leave the country.

The government has asked undocumented foreign nationals to leave Pakistan by 1st of next month otherwise law enforcement agencies will take action as per law.

Meanwhile, a total of 59,561 Afghan refugees have, so far been repatriated. This will have a positive impact on the region.

The Commissionerate for Afghan Refugees has made appropriate arrangements to facilitate the repatriation of Afghans.

Besides, security officers of Pak Army, police personnel, government administration, traffic police and FC personnel are also actively engaged at the border for safe return of the Afghan nationals.