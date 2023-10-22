Over 630,000 experts leave country for jobs abroad this year so far

6,351 engineers, 5,876 accountants, 2,580 doctors, and 1,194 teachers depart country

275,433 of these individuals categorized as laborers

302,634 relocated to Saudi Arabia, 173,561 to UAE, 44,567 to Oman, and 44,777 to Qatar as their destination

ISLAMABAD: In the initial nine months of 2023, over 630,000 individuals from Pakistan departed the country in pursuit of improved job opportunities abroad. Data provided by the Bureau of Emigration & Overseas Employment revealed that, as of September, a total of 633,108 Pakistanis had registered for overseas employment during the current calendar year.

Up until July, the count of Pakistanis who had left the country for employment stood at 540,282, indicating that over 92,000 individuals left Pakistan during September in search of job prospects.

A closer examination of the statistics indicates that, within the specified period, 275,433 of these individuals were categorized as laborers, while 141,282 were identified as drivers. The group of departing Pakistanis also included 6,351 engineers, 5,876 accountants, 2,580 doctors, and 1,194 teachers.

The data, categorized by occupational groups, reveals that 17,058 were highly qualified, 35,414 were highly skilled, 232,933 were skilled, 65,922 were semi-skilled, and the majority, 281,781, were considered unskilled.

Among these departures, 302,634 individuals relocated to Saudi Arabia, 173,561 to the United Arab Emirates, 44,567 to Oman, and 44,777 chose Qatar as their destination.

Other significant countries of choice for employment included Malaysia (18,609), Bahrain (9,599), Romania (4,405), Greece (2,676), and Iraq (2,646).

It is important to note that the data from the Bureau of Emigration & Overseas Employment pertains to individuals who have formally registered with the Bureau. Those who go abroad for educational purposes or through alternative immigration channels are not accounted for in this list.

In the previous year, 832,339 Pakistanis ventured overseas for employment, marking the highest figure since 2016.