PAF’s JF-17 to participate in Dubai Air Show 2023

JF-17 Thunder of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) will participate in the Dubai Air Show 2023, Bol News reported on Thursday.

The JF-17 manufactured at the Pakistan Aeronautical Complex, Kamra, will perform in Block-II of the show that will begin on November 11.

The sources said JF-17 will be a part of Dubai Air Show’s static display in Block-III.

The made in Pakistan fighter jet is not only part of Pakistani air force but other countries’ air force too as it is performing remarkably in Myanmar and Nigeria’s air forces too.

PAC has introduced three blocks of JF-17 Thunder.