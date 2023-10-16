Pak-China relationship exemplary model of inter-state relationship: PM Anwaar

Pak-China relationship exemplary model of inter-state relationship: PM Anwaar Kakar

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar says the historical evolution of Pakistan-China relationship, and its growing importance in the wake of evolving regional and global developments, is an exemplary model of inter-state relationship.

In an article published in the daily Global Times, he said the unique relationship of more than seven decades, underpinned by the rationale of strong political support, mutual trust, and all-round practical cooperation, has matured into a strong strategic partnership.

Anwaar ul Haq Kakar said Pakistan fully endorses China’s proposal of developing the CPEC as a corridor of growth, livelihood, innovation, greenness and openness.

He said Pakistan being a pioneering member of the Group of Friends of the Global Development Initiative, has played an active role in giving it a more concrete shape.

He said Pakistan is ready to benefit from this cooperation in areas of education, healthcare, climate change, and poverty reduction.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan has also supported the Global Security Initiative and its adherence to the UN Charter and principles of multilateralism and non-interference in other countries’ internal affairs.

He said having long suffered due to unresolved disputes, conflicts, and terrorism, we advocate for dialogue and constructive engagement based on mutual respect, to ensure regional peace in South Asia.

 

