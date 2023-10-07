Pak Navy’s change of command ceremony to be held today

Pakistan Navy’s change of command ceremony took place at PNS Zafar in Islamabad today.

Admiral Naveed Ashraf, a recipient of the Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military) and Medal of Honor, assumed command as the 23rd Chief of the Pakistan Navy.

This transition comes as Ameer Al Bahr Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi retires, concluding a remarkable 40-year service in the Navy.

The change of command ceremony began with the arrival of Admiral Naveed Ashraf, designated as the new Naval Chief, signaling the start of this significant event.

The outgoing Chief, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, formally announced with the sound of a bugle.

Admiral Naveed Ashraf, the incoming Chief of the Pakistan Navy, warmly welcomed Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi.

During this momentous occasion, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, the outgoing Naval Chief, was honored. He will also inspect the Guard of Honour.

In his address, the outgoing Amir al-Bahr outlined the efforts made during his three-year tenure to strengthen the Navy.

Following this, Naval Secretary Rear Admiral Faisal Amin read the announcement of the new Amir Al-Bahr’s nomination by the Ministry of Defence, Government of Pakistan.

In a symbolic gesture, the outgoing Chief of the Pakistan Navy presented a traditional scroll and formally handed over command to the new Amir al-Bahr, Admiral Naveed Ashraf.

The ceremony culminated with a salute from the Guard of Honour to the new Amir al-Bahr, Admiral Naveed Ashraf, and the national anthem will be played.

In a tradition-rich moment, senior flag officers bid farewell to the outgoing Naval Chief’s car by pulling it with a rope, marking the conclusion of this significant change of command ceremony.

New Chief of Naval Staff of Pakistan Naveed Ashraf got commission in the Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1989.

Naveed Ashraf is a graduate of National Defense University Islamabad, US Naval War College and UK’s Royal College of Defense Studies.

The four-star admiral Ashraf holds vast experience of working in key command and staff positions.