Pakistan Army takes major initiatives to promote tourism in KP

Articles
  • The Pakistan Army constructed a new resort in Orakzai district.
  • Corps Commander Peshawar inaugurated a new resort.
  • The people of the area thanked the Pakistan Army.
 The Pakistan Army has taken major initiatives to promote tourism in Khyber Pakhtun Khwa (KPK). The newly constructed Orakzai resort was inaugurated by the Pakistan Army in the Kalaya area of Orakzai district, Bol News reported.

According to details, Corps Commander Peshawar, Lieutenant General Hassan Azhar Hayat, inaugurated the Orakzai Resort.

It should be noted that the area of Orakzai district is in the heavenly valley at a distance of two and a half hours from Kalaya Kohat.

Added to that, like other tourist destinations in KPK, the best facilities have been arranged in Kalaya for domestic and foreign tourists.

However, on August 14, 2023, a paragliding club was launched in Orakzai, where paragliders are provided international facilities.

The steps taken by the Pakistan Army and KP government to promote tourism will help in providing new opportunities for employment and foreign exchange for the local people.

As a result of it, the people of the area thanked the Pakistan Army for the measures taken for public welfare.

