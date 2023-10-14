Pakistan, BMGF sign MoU on Pakistan Digital Stack

A meeting was held between Caretaker Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akhta and CEO of Global Growth Opportunity Division, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Mark Suzman in Morocco on the sidelines of annual meeting of the WB and IMF.

The meeting centered on Pakistan Digital Stack, that is next generation of Raast supported Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) which Pakistan can introduce with BMG Foundation’s help.

The meeting was followed by signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Ministry of Finance, Government of Pakistan with BMGF on the Pakistan Digital Stack.

This MoU solidifies the Foundation’s continued support for this digital infrastructure project, following the success of the Raast – Pakistan Instant Payment System.

The National Financial Inclusion Council, chaired by the Finance Minister, will oversee the implementation of the Digital Pakistan Stack, marking a significant step toward fostering inclusive economic growth and development in Pakistan.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Pakistan and Morocco have expressed commitment to further strengthen the existing partnership and to identify potential areas of collaboration in various sectors.

The resolve was expressed during a meeting between Caretaker Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar and Moroccan Minister for Trade and Industry Ryad Mezzour in Morocco.