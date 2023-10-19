Pakistan, China vow to make CPEC corridor of growth of sustainable growth

BEIJING: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Thursday met with Chinese President Xi Jinping here at the Great Hall of People on the sidelines of the Third Belt and Road Forum emphasizing the importance of steady pace of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The two sides agreed to make the CPEC a corridor of growth, livelihood, innovation, openness and green development dovetailed with Pakistan’s vision for a sustainable and inclusive socio-economic development.

The prime minister congratulated President Xi Jinping on the successful holding of the 3rd Belt and Road Forum and complimented him on his eight point agenda relating to the future direction and scope of the Belt and Road Initiative.

The two leaders reaffirmed the All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership between Pakistan and China and underlined the strategic significance of this partnership in the evolving international situation.

They agreed to further strengthen and deepen high-level dialogue and exchanges for mutual benefit of the two countries and peoples.

Prime Minister Kakar underscored that Pakistan and China were reliable partners and steadfast friends.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s support to China on its core issues, the prime minister termed the bilateral relationship as a factor of peace and stability in the region.

President Xi underlined that Pakistan was an iron-brother, trusted friend, and partner in peace and development.

He said China accorded special importance to Pakistan in its foreign policy and would continue to support Pakistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and development.

The two leaders discussed bilateral cooperation for enhanced regional connectivity and economic development which was the shared vision of two countries.

PM Kakar said Pakistan would continue working with China to promote regional connectivity and for socioeconomic development of the people of Pakistan.

President Xi expressed Chinese continued support for Pakistan in harnessing its geo-economic potential and emerging as a hub of regional trade.

The two leaders also discussed the regional and global developments and noted the commonality of views on major world issues.

They agreed to further deepen strategic communication at all tiers, and enhance bilateral cooperation at the multilateral fora.