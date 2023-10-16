Pakistan coast guards foil drug smuggling at Jiwani

In a swift operation by the Pakistan Coast Guards, a massive drug smuggling attempt was foiled in a raid at Jiwani on Monday.
The coast guards received a tip off regarding the drug smuggling by sea from Jiwani area of Gwadar.
A total of 833 Kilograms of high quality drugs (Hashish) and 42 kilograms of ice was recovered from a speedboat.
The suspects saw the PCG boat and escaped, leaving the cross-speed boat on the seashore.
The seized drugs worth a total of 20.86 million dollars in the global market.
Pakistan Coast Guards are always engaged in preventing all types of smuggling including drugs.
Read More News On
Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.