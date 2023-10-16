Pakistan coast guards foil drug smuggling at Jiwani

In a swift operation by the Pakistan Coast Guards, a massive drug smuggling attempt was foiled in a raid at Jiwani on Monday.

The coast guards received a tip off regarding the drug smuggling by sea from Jiwani area of Gwadar.

A total of 833 Kilograms of high quality drugs (Hashish) and 42 kilograms of ice was recovered from a speedboat.

The suspects saw the PCG boat and escaped, leaving the cross-speed boat on the seashore.

The seized drugs worth a total of 20.86 million dollars in the global market.

Advertisement

Pakistan Coast Guards are always engaged in preventing all types of smuggling including drugs.