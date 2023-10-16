Pakistan concerned on violence, loss of life in Gaza: PM Kakar

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar on Monday said Pakistan was deeply concerned on the ongoing violence and loss of life in Gaza, Bol News reported.

“We stand in solidarity with the oppressed people of Palestine and call for an immediate ceasefire and lifting of the blockade in Gaza. Israel’s deliberate, indiscriminate and disproportionate targeting of civilians in Gaza is against all norms of civility and in manifest violation of international law,” PM Kakar was quoted as saying by the Prime Minister of Pakistan Office.

Anwaar ul Haq Kakar said the breakout of violence needed to be seen in the context of years of forced and illegal occupation of Palestinian territory and repressive policies against its people.

The UN and international community must immediately act to open safe and unrestricted humanitarian corridors for transportation of urgently needed relief supplies to the besieged Gaza, he said.

He said Pakistan was closely coordinating with the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and its member states on the fast deteriorating situation in Gaza.

Advertisement

“Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani will attend Emergency Meeting of OIC’s Executive Committee on 18 October, and call for urgent action to alleviate the suffering of people of Gaza,” he said.