Pakistan demands immediate cessation of bombardment in Gaza

The Caretaker Federal Cabinet has demanded immediate cessation of bombardment in Gaza and ending of illegal siege of the territory, allowing international assistance to reach victims.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi, along with Minister for Privatization Fawad Hassan Fawad, was briefing media about Federal Cabinet’s decisions in Islamabad this evening. The Federal Cabinet was met in the federal capital today with Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar in the chair.

Murtaza Solangi said the cabinet strongly condemned Israeli bombardment against the innocent and unarmed Palestinians. It also expressed serious concerns about the shortage of food and water in Gaza.

The Information Minister said the cabinet unanimously emphasized that recent tension is a result of Israel’s illegal occupation of Palestinian territories for the last two decades, oppression against innocent Palestinians and open violation of UN Security Council Resolutions.

The Cabinet reiterated Pakistan’s principled stance that a viable, sovereign, and contiguous State of Palestine should be established on the basis of pre-1967 borders, with Al Quds Al-Sharif as its capital in light of the UN resolutions and will of the people of Palestine.

Advertisement

Murtaza Solangi said the Prime Minister also directed the federal ministers to only undertake necessary foreign trips.

He said the cabinet also approved appointment of Justice retired Sohail Nasir as Deputy Chairman and Syed Ehtisham Qadir Shah as Prosecutor General of the National Accountability Bureau. He said it was also decided to hire services of a Financial Advisory Consortium for the privatization of the Pakistan International Airlines.

Responding to questions, Caretaker Minister for Privatization Fawad Hassan Fawad said the purpose of privatization of State Owned Enterprises is to make these entities profitable and add value to their services for the people.

He said privatization of PIA will open up Pakistan’s aviation sector for international investment.

The Minister said the entity is facing a loss of 50 crore rupees daily. He said out of total 34 planes, 15 are grounded and 19 operating, which having lapsed their age, go out of order, creating problems for passengers. He categorically stated government’s clear stance that no employee of the ‘to be privatized’ state enterprises will be rendered jobless during this process of privatization.