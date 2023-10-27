Pakistan inks agreement with Russia to import oil: energy minister-

Pakistan inks agreement with Russia to import oil: energy minister-

Articles
Advertisement
Pakistan inks agreement with Russia to import oil: energy minister-

Pakistan inks agreement with Russia to import oil: energy minister

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Minister for Energy Muhammad Ali on Thursday said that Pakistan had inked an agreement with Russia to import oil.

According to the agreement Pakistan will import oil from Russia at 60 dollars per barrel, he said while talking to a private television channel. ARMCO is also interested in establishing a refinery in Pakistan, he added.

In reply to a question about high gas prices in Pakistan, he said, we are still providing cheap gas to consumers.

Commenting on reforms in the energy sector, he said that caretaker government has launched a crackdown against power theft. All out efforts are being made to stop power pilferage from different parts of the country and Rs 10 to 15 billion have been recovered.

To a question about DISCOs, he said, we cannot sell out DISCOs on cheap prices. He said measures have been taken to privatize the sick units in Pakistan.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story