Beijing: An agreement was signed between Pakistan and China to join the Chinese lunar program, after which Pakistan joined the Chinese program to establish a base on the moon.

According to details, Pakistan’s Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar signed the initial agreement with Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang in Bejieng to join the Chinese lunar program.

Following this agreement, Pakistan has joined the extended club of Chinese partners in the plan to build a research station on the south pole of the moon.

The China National Space Administration (CNSA) says the cooperation will cover all aspects of the Chinese lunar base program, including engineering and operational aspects.

The CNSA added that China aims to become a major space power by 2030 and already has the support of Russia, Venezuela, and South Africa in this program.

However, China has set the goal of landing its astronauts on the moon by the end of this decade.

Earlier, Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Monday arrived here to participate in the 3rd Belt and Road Forum (BRF) for International Cooperation.

At the airport, he was warmly received by Chinese Minister of Science & Technology Wang Zhigang, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong and Ambassador of Pakistan to China Moin-ul-Haq, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.