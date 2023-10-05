Pakistan, Norway vow to cement ties in different sectors

Pakistan and Norway have reaffirmed to further strengthen cooperation in areas including investment, shipping, climate change, renewable energy and higher education.

This resolve was expressed at the 12th round of Pakistan-Norway bilateral political consultations in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Pakistan delegation was led by Ambassador Muhammad Saleem, while the Norwegian side was represented by, Director General Mr. Vebjorn Dysvik.

On the flip side, Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani held a fruitful meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Sainbuyan of Mongolia in Tibet on Wednesday.

The two countries agreed to further deepen mutually beneficial Pakistan-Mongolia relationship, deepen trade and economic cooperation especially in the field of mining, agriculture and textile.