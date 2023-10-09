Pakistan, Russia vow to cement bilateral ties in diverse sectors

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Russia have expressed the resolve to strengthen bilateral cooperation in various sectors, including security, economy, education, culture and tourism.

This resolved was expressed during a meeting between Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi and Russian Ambassador Danila Ganich in Islamabad on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister emphasized on expanding cooperation in different areas, including media, drama, films, joint productions and training programmes. He said Islamabad attaches great value to its relations with Moscow and wants to enhance its relations with Russia in these fields.

Murtaza Solangi said both the countries have a long history of bilateral coordination. He said strengthening bilateral relations and looking for common goals have been the desire of the people and the business community of Pakistan.

The Minister expressed the belief that Pakistan-Russia relations will continue towards a bright future as per the changing needs of the time.

The Russian Ambassador said Moscow and Islamabad are cooperating with each other in every sector, including the mass media.

He expressed Russia’s desire to enhance cooperation with Pakistan in all fields, including media. He said Pakistani dramas are very popular in Russia.

They also discussed the upcoming visit of Russian Minister for Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media to Pakistan.

Murtaza Solangi said a formal invitation will be extended to the Russian Minister to visit Pakistan.

Agreements to be signed during the visit for collaboration between Russian and Pakistani state media were also discussed.