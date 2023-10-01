Pakistan stands with Turkiye in fight against terrorism: FO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has strongly condemned the terrorist attack targeting the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Türkiye earlier on Sunday.

“We pray for the swift and complete recovery of those injured in this heinous attack,” the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.

The spokesperson said Pakistan resolutely stands with Türkiye in its fight against the scourge of terrorism.

“We are confident that with their characteristic grit and determination, the Turkish nation will defeat this menace and emerge ever stronger,” the statement added.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Sunday said that Pakistan strongly condemned the dastardly terrorist attack in Ankara and expressed solidarity with Turkiye.

On his X handle, the prime minister said “We stand in complete solidarity with our Turkish brothers and sisters in the fight against the scourge of terrorism.”

“I have no doubt that under the dynamic leadership of my brother (President Recep Tayyip Erdogan), the resolute Turkish nation will emerge ever stronger from this challenge.”

In a separate statement, the prime minister extended sympathies of the Pakistani nation to the people of the brotherly country Turkiye. He also prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

According to Turkey’s government officials, two terrorists carried out an attack in front of interior ministry buildings in Ankara, one died in the explosion, and the other was neutralized.

Two police officers have been injured in a suicide bombing in front of the Interior Ministry in the Turkish capital, Ankara, according to the country’s interior minister.

Saudi Arabia also condemned the Ankara attack in the strongest terms, reiterating its support for all efforts aimed at eliminating “terrorism” and drying up its sources of financing.

The country’s foreign ministry issued a written statement on the bombing in Ankara on the X social media platform. Saudi Arabia completely rejects all forms of “violence, terrorism and extremism”, the statement said.

