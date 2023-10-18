Pakistan successfully flight tests Ababeel Weapon System: ISPR

Pakistan carried out a successful flight test of the Ababeel Weapon System today, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported.

The military media wing stated that the test aimed to reaffirm the system’s design, technical aspects, and various performance parameters.

The Ababeel missile system plays a role in bolstering deterrence and increasing strategic stability in the region, as part of the broader concept of Credible Minimum Deterrence.

General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), along with senior officers from the Strategic Plans Division, Strategic Forces Command, and scientists and engineers from strategic organizations, observed the launch.

CJCSC commended the technical expertise, dedication, and commitment of all individuals who contributed to the successful test.

The President, Prime Minister of Pakistan, and Services Chiefs extended their congratulations to all members of the Strategic Forces for this achievement.