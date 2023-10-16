Pakistan to dispatch humanitarian relief assistance to Gaza

ISLAMABAD: In view of the human tragedy unfolding in Gaza, the Government of Pakistan has decided to immediately dispatch humanitarian relief assistance to Gaza, to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian brothers and sisters.

The spokesperson of the foreign ministry, in a statement issued on Monday said that in the wake of indiscriminate Israeli aggression and siege of the Gaza Strip, the already oppressed people of densely-populated Gaza were in urgent need of humanitarian assistance.

“The Government is coordinating with the Palestinian Red Crescent Society, relevant UN agencies, the Government of Egypt and Pakistan Missions abroad to finalize modalities of delivery,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, Minister for Foreign Affairs Jalil Abbas Jilani on Monday telephonically spoke to his counterparts from Iran and Egypt and discussed the crisis in Gaza including the killing of civilians.

The foreign minister, in the conversation with Iranian counterpart Hossien Amir Abdollahian also discussed the large-scale displacement of the Palestinians from their homes.

Both sides agreed that urgent steps were needed to prevent conflict from escalating and the provision of humanitarian assistance

As part of efforts for a coordinated response to ongoing conflict in Gaza, Foreign Minister Jilani also spoke to the Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shukri.

In the conversation, the stressed preventing conflict from escalating, protecting civilians from collective punishment, starvation and displacement.

The foreign minister also assured of Pakistan’s humanitarian assistance۔