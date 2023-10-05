Pakistan Weather Update: Dry weather likely to prevail over most parts

Dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country, while hot in southern parts during daytime during the next 12 hours.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad 15 degree centigrade, Lahore 22, Karachi 28, Peshawar 19, Quetta and Murree 13, Gilgit 10 and Muzaffarabad 16 degree centigrade.

According to weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, dry weather is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pulwama Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama and Baramula eleven degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-one, Leh five, Anantnag ten and Shopian twelve degree centigrade.