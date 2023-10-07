Pakistan Weather Update: Dry weather likely to prevail over most parts

KARACHI: Dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country during the next 12 hours.
However, rain and wind with thunderstorm is likely at isolated places in Chitral, Dir and Gilgit Baltistan.
Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:
Islamabad nineteen degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-four, Karachi twenty-nine, Peshawar twenty-one, Quetta and Muzaffarabad seventeen, Gilgit and Murree fourteen degree centigrade.
According to weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly, cloudy and dry weather is expected in Srinagar, Leh and Shopian while dry weather in Jammu, Pulwama, Anantnag and Baramula.
Temperature recorded this morning:
Srinagar, Anantnag thirteen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-three, Leh six, Pulwama, Shopian and Baramula twelve degree centigrade.
