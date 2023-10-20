Pakistan’s aid for Gaza reaches Egypt

ISLAMABAD: The aid shipment sent by Pakistan for the oppressed Palestinians of Gaza has reached Egypt, Bol News reported on Friday.

The Embassy of Pakistan in Cairo confirmed that the plane carrying aid sent by Pakistan Army and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) landed at Al Arish Airport.

Sajid Bilal, Pakistan’s ambassador to Egypt, handed over the aid to the Egyptian Red Crescent. Al-Arish Airport is only 40 kilometers away from the Gaza border.

The Egyptian Red Crescent will deliver goods sent by Pakistan to Gaza. 81 tons of aid including tents, blankets and medicines have been sent by Pakistan Army.

Aid supplies include 1,000 tents, 4,000 blankets and three tons of medicine.

Pakistan stands with the oppressed Palestinian brothers and sisters in this difficult time, the embassy said in a statement.

On October 17, Pakistan had called on Israel to lift its inhumane blockade on the Gaza Strip and allow unhindered access to humanitarian aid for the Palestinian people suffering under the relentless Israeli bombardment that has ravaged the enclave.

At a debate on the Palestinian question in a UN panel, Ambassador Muhammad Usman Iqbal Jadoon, the Pakistani deputy permanent representative to the UN, had said that the Tel Aviv regime must fulfill those obligations as an occupying Power under international law.

“The Palestinian people need protection, immediate and urgent humanitarian aid, and an end of the mass displacement,” he had told the General Assembly’s Second Committee, which deals with economic and financial matters.