Palestinians have full diplomatic, moral and political support of Pakistan: Gen Asim

COAS Gen Munir says Palestinians have full diplomatic, moral and political support of Pakistan

RAWALPINDI: The 260th Corps Commanders Conference chaired by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir was held at GHQ on Tuesday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The forum reiterated the commitment of the Pakistan Army to defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan against all kinds of direct and indirect threats. The Forum expressed concern over the developments in the Gaza-Israel war and the loss of lives of innocent civilians due to the use of force by Israel.

The Army Chief said, “Palestinian people have the full diplomatic, moral and political support of the Pakistani nation and we will continue to support the principled stand of our brothers for a lasting solution to the Palestinian issue, to end the illegal occupation of their land and Muslim holy places”

The participants of the conference expressed their determination,;”The steps taken by the Government of Pakistan for the recovery of the economy will be provided with all possible support for the overall welfare of the Pakistani people.”

The forum also reviewed ongoing operations against illegal economic activities

Advertisement

The Army Chief emphasized, “Pakistan Army will continue to provide all possible support to the government and law enforcement agencies in taking strict legal action against illegal economic activities across the country.”

The Army Chief also said; “Actions against hoarding, smuggling mafias and cartels in various areas will be intensified in the coming days to rid the country of the negative effects of such economic activities.”

The conference participants vowed to fully support the federal government’s decision to deport and repatriate all illegal immigrants by November 1, 2023.

The Army Chief directed to ensure the dignified and safe repatriation and deportation of all illegal immigrants

The Chief of Army Staff emphasized on maintaining the standard of professionalism during operations and achieving excellence during training of formations.

Advertisement #ISPR 260th Corps Commanders Conference at GHQ chaired by General Syed Asim Munir, NI(M), #COAS@OfficialDGISPR #PakistanArmy #Pakistan #Gaza #Palestine The participants of the conference recited Fatiha for the martyrs of Mastung, Hangu and Zhob during the holy month of… pic.twitter.com/mi4BoyHen8 — Pakistan Armed Forces News 🇵🇰 (@PakistanFauj) October 17, 2023

The participants of the conference recited Fatiha for the martyrs of Mastung, Hangu and Zhob during the holy month of Rabi’ul Awwal.

Advertisement

The forum also paid tribute to the great sacrifices continuously rendered by the security forces and law enforcement agencies in defense of the motherland against the scourge of terrorism.

The participants of the conference expressed their determination, “The state will deal with full force against all terrorists, their facilitators and their encouragers working at the behest of hostile forces to destabilize Pakistan.”

The forum was briefed on the situation in the region and its strategy in response to the challenges and growing threats to national security.