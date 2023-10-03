People advised to use water carefully after Dhabeji water supply line affected

The water corporation spokesman on Tuesday said another sudden major power breakdown by K-Electric at Dhabeji Pumping Station affected the MS Line number 5 because of the immense back pressure created by the breakdown.

Due to the breakdown, the power supply to all the feeders of Dhabeji Pumping Station was completely shut down, the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KW&SB) spokesman said. He said all pumps of Dhabeji pumping station were also stopped at the same time because of the breakdown.

“The power breakdown occurred at 6 am, yet the power supply to Dhabeji Pumping Station could not be restored. Line number five of the MS was once again affected because of back pressure due to the breakdown,” the spokesperson said.

It should be noted that on September 30, due to the breakdown by K Electric, Karachi city had to face a shortage of 104 million gallons per day (MGD) of water.

Due to K-Electric grid station’s going dead on September 30, line number two of 72 inch PRRC and line number five of MS including third phase manifold were also affected and their repair work is still in progress.

“Citizens are requested to use water carefully and store water so that they do not face any problem,” the spokesperson suggested.