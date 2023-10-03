Advertisement
PESHAWAR: Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Peshawar (BISEP) has announced the results of HSSC Annual-I Examination 2023 on Tuesday.
Haddaf College Peshawar bagged 2 top positions –
Syed Muhammad Owais Raza secured first position in FCS (Computer Science) with 1003 marks.
Muaz bin Aamir secured second position in pre-engineering group with 1031 marks.
You can see your result here:
