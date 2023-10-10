Peshawar to Doha PIA flight cancels due to technical fault

A national airflight was taken down in an emergency in Karachi.

PIA flight PK 285 was diverted to Karachi due to a fault.

Passengers were transferred on another flight to Doha.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has been taken down in Karachi in an emergency due to a technical fault in the national air flight from Peshawar to Doha on Tuesday, Bol News reported.

The PIA flight PK 285 had a technical fault in the airspace of Pakistan, and the aircraft was diverted to Karachi.

The reason for the Airbus 320 could not be known, due to which the passengers were taken off the aircraft and transferred to the launch, who were later sent to the destination by another aircraft.

Earlier, Toronto bound flight of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) from Lahore made an emergency landing at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport on Tuesday.

PIA’s Boeing 777 aircraft, PK-789, with around 300 passengers on board met a ‘technical fault’ while flying over the Karachi airspace which led the pilot to seek permission from aviation authorities for an emergency landing.

The plane was granted permission by the authorities which later safely landed at Karachi airport, sources added.

Spokesperson PIA told that the flight left for Toronto after removing the fault. PIA apologizes for the inconvenience to passengers.