Petrol price in Pakistan likely to reduce by Rs35 today

Petrol price in Pakistan likely to reduce by Rs35 today

Articles
Advertisement
Petrol price in Pakistan likely to reduce by Rs35 today

Petrol price in Pakistan likely to reduce by Rs35 today

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: A reduction in petrol prices of up to Rs35 is expected to be announced by the interim Pakistani government on Sunday (today), in response to falling global oil prices and the strengthening of the local currency against the US dollar.

This potential decrease would result in a petrol price of approximately Rs285 per liter, down from the current rate of Rs323.38.

Similarly, high-speed diesel (HSD) might also see a reduction of around Rs16 per liter, bringing it to Rs30 per liter for the next two weeks. However, the final decision rests with the interim government.

On October 1, Pakistan had previously lowered the petrol price by Rs8 per liter after two months of price increases, establishing it at Rs323.38 per liter.

During the same period, the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) had also decreased by Rs11 per liter, reaching Rs318.18, while Kerosene oil prices were reduced by Rs7.53 per liter, bringing it down to Rs237.28.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story