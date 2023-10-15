Petrol price in Pakistan reduced by Rs40/litre

ISLAMABAD: Petroleum products have been made cheaper by Rs 40 per litre. Petrol price has been reduced by Rs 40 per litre

Ogra has issued a notification for reduction in petrol price.

New price of petrol per liter fixed at Rs 283 38 paise, the notification said.

The new prices will be applicable from 12 pm on Monday, the notification further said.

Price of high speed diesel has also been cut by Rs 15 per litre, kerosene price by Rs22 per liter whereas rate of light diesel by Rs19 per litre.

Advertisement

The Ministry of Finance said that the new price of petrol is Rs283.38 and Rs303.18 for HSD.

It said that the government has revised the consumer prices of petroleum products in the wake of variations in international prices of the commodity and improvement in the exchange rate.

The new prices will come into effect from 12am (tonight, October 16) and remain in place till October 31.

New prices of petroleum products for the fortnight starting from October 16 will be as follow:

Products Existing price New price decrease Petrol 323.38 283.38 -40 High Speed Diesel (HSD) 318.18 303.18 -15