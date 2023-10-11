PIA announces discount for Canada-based passengers

15% will be given to those who travel to Pakistan from Toronto.

Karachi: National airline Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) announced good news on Wednesday to the passengers coming from Canada to Pakistan, Bol News reported.

According to details, the PIA has announced a 15% discount on tickets for Toronto-to-Pakistan flights.

In this regard, the spokesperson of PIA says that there will be a 15% discount on booking Pakistan tickets from Toronto from October 3 to 15.

Apart from this, it is mandatory to travel from January 1 to March 31 on the ticket booked at a 15% discount.

Earlier, PIA has been taken down in Karachi in an emergency due to a technical fault in the national air flight from Peshawar to Doha on Tuesday, Bol News reported.

The PIA flight PK 285 had a technical fault in the airspace of Pakistan, and the aircraft was diverted to Karachi.

The reason for the Airbus 320 could not be known, due to which the passengers were taken off the aircraft and transferred to the launch, who were later sent to the destination by another aircraft.