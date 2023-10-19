PIA cancels 35 flights amid financial crisis

Karachi: Pakistan International Airlines has canceled 35 domestic and international flights as the financial situation worsens.

As the management crisis worsens, the financially troubled national airline has canceled scores of local and foreign flights.

PIA cancels international flights

The following flights have been canceled by the national carrier:

Karachi-Mscat PK225

Dubai-Karachi PK214

Peshawar-Dubai PK212, 283 and 284

Islamabad-Kuala Lumpur, PK894

Islamabad-Muscat PK291

Faisalabad-Dubai PK223

Faisalabad-Mscat PK165

Faisalabad-Abu Dhabi PK 177 and 178

Kuwait City-Lahore PK206

Islamabad-Damam PK245

Damam-Lahore PK248

Dubai-Islamabad PK212

Sialkot-Abu Dhabi PK177 and 178

Islamabad-Jeddah PK741

Islamabad-Dubai PK233

Karachi-Damam PK241 and 242

Jeddah-Karachi PK332

Multan-Jeddah PK839

Sharjah-Multan PK294

Muscat-Faisalabad PK166

PIA cancels national flights

The following flights have been canceled by the national carrier:

Karachi-Turbat PK 501 and 502

Karachi-Quetta PK 310 and 311

Karachi-Islamabad PK370 and 371

Islamabad-Multan PK681 and 682

Islamabad-Chitral PK660 and PK661

