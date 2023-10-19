PIA cancels 35 flights amid financial crisis

Private airlines increased fares owing to PIA’s financial crisis
The PIA and PSO dispute intensified. Karachi-Lahore flights cost 35 to 49...
Karachi: Pakistan International Airlines has canceled 35 domestic and international flights as the financial situation worsens.
As the management crisis worsens, the financially troubled national airline has canceled scores of local and foreign flights.
The following flights have been canceled by the national carrier:
Karachi-Mscat PK225
Dubai-Karachi PK214
Peshawar-Dubai PK212, 283 and 284
Islamabad-Kuala Lumpur, PK894
Islamabad-Muscat PK291
Faisalabad-Dubai PK223
Faisalabad-Mscat PK165
Faisalabad-Abu Dhabi PK 177 and 178
Kuwait City-Lahore PK206
Islamabad-Damam PK245
Damam-Lahore PK248
Dubai-Islamabad PK212
Sialkot-Abu Dhabi PK177 and 178
Islamabad-Jeddah PK741
Islamabad-Dubai PK233
Karachi-Damam PK241 and 242
Jeddah-Karachi PK332
Multan-Jeddah PK839
Sharjah-Multan PK294
Muscat-Faisalabad PK166
Karachi-Turbat PK 501 and 502
Karachi-Quetta PK 310 and 311
Karachi-Islamabad PK370 and 371
Islamabad-Multan PK681 and 682
Islamabad-Chitral PK660 and PK661
