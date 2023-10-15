KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has chosen to grant bonuses to its staff as a gesture of appreciation for their performance during the period from April to September 2023.

PIA is currently contending with significant financial challenges, with a monthly loss of Rs 12 billion and a cumulative total loss surpassing Rs. 740 billion.

This decision to provide bonuses has elicited criticism, primarily due to the airline’s financial strain and operational difficulties.

The bonus program, effective as of October 1, 2023, is determined based on the 2022 bonus payouts and ranges from five to ten percent of employees’ salaries as of March 31, 2023.

Nevertheless, certain groups, including employees facing termination notices, recent hires, individuals who were promoted or received a salary increase between April 1, 2022, and September 30, 2023, and those subject to disciplinary actions, are excluded from this incentive.

Critics have raised concerns regarding PIA’s financial management, particularly given the airline’s extensive operational challenges, which include a significant number of grounded aircraft.

The Caretaker Federal Minister for Privatization, Fawad Hasan, emphasized that out of PIA’s 34 aircraft, only 19 are currently operational, shedding light on the airline’s operational difficulties.

The decision to award bonuses in the midst of PIA’s precarious financial situation has cast doubt on the airline’s stability and management, prompting a closer examination of its capacity to effectively navigate the ongoing financial hardships.