PIA to pay PSO for fuel on daily consumption basis

Pakistan International Airline (PIA) has agreed to pay Pakistan State Oil (PSO) for fuel based on daily consumption.

This was an important developments on the issue of non-payment of dues dispute between PIA and PSO, the spokesperson said.

In a mutual consensus reached between the both sides, PIA will be purchasing fuel from PSO for its planes as per the flight schedule.

In addition, the fuel will be bought for planes at all airports in the country, about which PIA will be regularly informing PSO; the spokesperson said.