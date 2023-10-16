The cancellation of flights was due to administrative problems.

PIA spokesperson could not contacted despite efforts.

Last night due to strong winds flights were also affected.

24 flights of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) have been canceled due to administrative problems at various airports including Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad.

While, on the other hand, a large number of flights have been badly affected.

In this regard, the spokesperson of the airline could not be contacted despite efforts, and the questions sent by him were not answered.

According to sources, 16 domestic flights were canceled due to administrative problems on Monday.

According to the Airport 2 PIA flights PK582 and PK583 from Karachi to Rahim Yar Khan, PK536 and

PK537 from the Sukkur route, and PK350 and PK351 from Karachi to Peshawar. , PK 330 and PK 331 from Karachi to Multan have been canceled.

Among the canceled flights are 2 flights from Islamabad to Gilgit PK 601 and 602, Islamabad to Quetta PK 725 and PK 726, and Islamabad to Sukkur PK 631 and PK 632, also includes PK 605 and 606 from Islamabad to Gilgit.

According to sources, among the canceled flights of private airlines are PF 743 from Dammam, PF 144 from Lahore to Karachi, PF 121 from Karachi to Islamabad, and PF 143 for Lahore is also canceled.

Moreover, private airline flights PF 718 and PF 719 from Islamabad to Jeddah, and PF 122 and PF 126 from Islamabad to Karachi were also cancelled.

Sources further claim that arrivals and departures of the flights were affected in Karachi last night due to strong winds, dust storms, and power outages.

Flight PA 207 from Karachi to Dubai takes one hour, PF 714 to Jeddah takes about 46 minutes, Flight PA 170 to Jeddah takes three hours, Saudi Air Flight SV 705 to Jeddah takes one hour, and Air Arabia to Sharjah. Flight G9549 to 1 hour 45 minutes, Emirates EK607 to Dubai 1 hour 9 minutes, private airline flight from Lahore to Jeddah 6 hours, PK 186 from Lahore to Sharjah 1 hour, Istanbul TK 709 to Pune for 2 hours while flights to Doha, Dubai, Lahore, Jeddah and Colombo have also been delayed.

According to sources, the departure of PK 732 from Jeddah to Karachi is expected to be delayed by two and a half hours, while the departure of ER 502 from Karachi to Islamabad is expected to be delayed by one hour.

According to sources, flight ER 821 will depart Jeddah at 5:10 PM according to the new schedule.

Departure of PK 755 from Sialkot to Riyadh and PK 243 to Dammam has been delayed by one hour.

Departure of PK 240 from Kuwait City to Sialkot was delayed by 4 hours while flight PK 746 from Jeddah to Sialkot was delayed by one and a half hours.

Apart from this, the departure of flights from Islamabad to Dubai, Kuala Lumpur, Jeddah, Doha, Riyadh, Madina Abu Dhabi, and Istanbul were also delayed.

Flight PK185 from Lahore to Sharjah was delayed by 2 hours, and TK 715 to Istanbul was delayed by 1.5 hours.



Earlier, 18 domestic and foreign flights from Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad airports were canceled due to various reasons.

Due to bad weather, the schedule of Allama Iqbal International Airport of Lahore was badly affected.