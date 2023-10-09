Planning minister vows to fast track implementation of projects under CPEC

Caretaker Minister for Planning and Development Sami Saeed has reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to fast track implementation of projects under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

Talking to Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong in Islamabad on Monday, he said work on special economic zones has been expedited. He said the government is taking vigorous steps to further improve the security of the staff working on the CPEC related projects.

The Chinese Ambassador was appreciative of the steps being taken by the Ministry of Planning for the completion of projects under the CPEC.

The Chinese envoy invited the Minister for Planning to attend the BRI Forum commencing in Beijing on the 17th of this month.

